Packers' Tucker Kraft: Logs first practice since ACL tear

Kraft (knee), who was activated from the active/PUP list Friday, took part in individual drills at his first practice of Packers training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kraft is two days shy of being nine months removed from the right ACL tear that he suffered Week 9 of last season. Among his activities Friday were hitting a blocking pad, catching passes on the side and running some routes on air. Kraft relayed that before the session he convened with doctors from the University of Wisconsin, one of whom told him his knee appears "spectacular, almost like he had never seen rehabilitation like mine." During mandatory minicamp in June, Kraft stated his intention to play Week 1 at Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 13, but first, his focus will be on increasing his activity level while he and his reps engage Green Bay brass on a potential contract extension.