Packers' Tucker Kraft: May start camp on PUP list

Kraft (ACL) is likely to begin the first practice of training camp on July 29 on the PUP list, though the tight end expects to be a full-go for Week 1, Jason Wilde of Channel 3000 reports.

Kraft is still seemingly ahead of schedule in his rehab process, as Packers GM Brian Guteknust previously stated in May. Even if the tight end's recovery from a right ACL tear causes him to kick off training camp on the PUP list, it's possible he could be given the go-ahead to retake the practice field shortly thereafter. As Wilde reports, though, Kraft could desire a new extension before putting on the pads again. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that the Packers still hope to ink Kraft to an extension, as he's currently heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Green Bay has a history of exercising caution with player recoveries, especially from injuries such as ACL tears, but Kraft, Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have all offered optimism about the No. 1 tight end's progress.