Kraft secured four of eight targets for 26 yards in the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday. He also recovered a fumble.

Kraft finished third in targets and catches on the night for the Packers, but in uncharacteristic fashion, the field-stretching tight end was limited to a short-area role. Kraft made an impressively rapid recovery from last year's torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign, to open the season in his customary No. 1 tight end role. However, he's mustered a modest a 9-106-0 line on 17 targets through three games heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.