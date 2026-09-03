Kraft (knee) appeared to be running without any limitations during Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Kraft was held out of action during the Packers' entire preseason slate, he was able to clear a major hurdle in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Nov. 2, 2025 by taking contact in a joint practice with the Cardinals last week. Kraft appeared to be in full uniform and pads for Wednesday's session, suggesting that he's on track to be ready to go for the Packers' Week 1 matchup with the Vikings. Green Bay will release its first injury report of 2026 next Wednesday, and if Kraft is listed as a full participant or is off the report entirely, it would provide confirmation that he's been cleared to play in the season opener.