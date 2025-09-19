Coach Matt LaFleur doesn't expect Kraft (knee) to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Per Schneidman, LaFleur was non-committal on Kraft's status for Sunday's game against the Browns, while noting that he doesn't believe the tight end will go on IR. If Kraft is unavailable this weekend, Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick would be in line for added Week 3 opportunities, with Ben Sims (who has been a healthy scratch) also potentially in the mix.