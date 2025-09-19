Packers' Tucker Kraft: Not expected to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Matt LaFleur doesn't expect Kraft (knee) to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Per Schneidman, LaFleur was non-committal on Kraft's status for Sunday's game against the Browns, while noting that he doesn't believe the tight end will go on IR. If Kraft is unavailable this weekend, Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick would be in line for added Week 3 opportunities, with Ben Sims (who has been a healthy scratch) also potentially in the mix.
More News
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Avoids serious injury•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Injures knee at practice•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Stellar production in Week 2 win•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Quiet after early TD•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Dealing with groin injury•