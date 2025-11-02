Kraft (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kraft injured his right knee when he was rolled up on while blocking during a 15-yard run from Josh Jacobs in the third quarter. Kraft will finish Week 9 action with two catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. The severity of the issue isn't known, but John FitzPatrick and Luke Musgrave figure to take on larger roles if Kraft is forced to miss any time.