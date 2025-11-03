Kraft is slated to miss the remainder of the season after tests on his right knee confirmed that he suffered an ACL tear during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coming off a career-best performance in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Steelers in which he registered seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, Kraft's breakthrough third season has now come to a screeching halt. The Packers haven't revealed whether the tight end sustained any additional ligament damage beyond the ACL tear. With Kraft bound for injured reserve, the Packers are expected to turn to Luke Musgrave as their top pass-catching option at tight end for the remainder of the season, while blocking specialist John FitzPatrick could also be in line for extra snaps.