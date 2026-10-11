Kraft brought in all five targets for 64 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Kraft was an ideal complementary piece alongside top receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who combined for 12 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns (Watson) on the afternoon. Kraft still managed to finish with his second-highest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season, and he should remain busy in what is likely to be a high-scoring Week 6 home showdown against the Cowboys next Sunday night.