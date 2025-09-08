Kraft caught two of four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for three yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions.

Kraft got the scoring started with a 15-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive, but he had just one yard thereafter. His four targets tied for second on the team behind Jayden Reed's five as the Packers spread the ball out on offense. Luke Musgrave was limited to four yards on one target, so Kraft's safely established atop the depth chart after his breakout sophomore season. The Packers have a short week before Thursday's Week 2 home game versus the Commanders.