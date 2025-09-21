Kraft (knee) secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The knee injury Kraft suffered in Thursday's practice couldn't prevent the talented tight end from suiting up, but the Packers' passing game as a whole was frequently overwhelmed by a ferocious Browns defense that brought Jordan Love down five times and picked him off once. Kraft's totals were in stark contrast to his breakout 6-124-1 line against the Commanders in Week 2, but he'll likely be healthier when the Packers pay a visit to the Cowboys for a Week 4 showdown next Sunday night.