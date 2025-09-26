Kraft (knee/elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

He tweaked his knee during practice last Thursday but ended up playing 88 percent of snaps in a 13-10 loss to the Browns. With no injury designation this time around, Kraft figures to continue in his near-every-down role. His per-target efficiency is elite by TE standards for a second straight year, but it still seems difficult for any one Green Bay pass catcher to average more than 5-to-6 looks per game.