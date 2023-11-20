Kraft caught both his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

Kraft did not spend quite as much time on the field as he did in Week 10, but he tied his career high for receptions, set a new career best in the yardage department and was a toe on the chalk away from a long touchdown that would have been the first score of his career. Expect him to continue working as Green Bay's No. 2 tight end behind fellow rookie Luke Musgrave when the Packers face the Lions on Thanksgiving.