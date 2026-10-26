Kraft compiled four catches (on six targets) for 48 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Detroit.

Kraft's 14-yard TD connection with QB Jordan Love late in the first quarter marked the tight end's second end-zone visit in seven games on the season. Having said that, Kraft has surpassed 50 receiving yards in just two contests, leaving him on a 29-297-2 line on 43 targets to date. WRs Matthew Golden (12 targets Sunday) and Christian Watson (eight) continue to dominate the attention of Love so far, meaning Kraft is the third option at best in the Packers' passing attack at the moment.