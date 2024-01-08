Kraft was targeted three times and caught three passes for 31 yards in Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Bears.

Fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave returned to action Sunday after missing six games with a lacerated kidney, but Kraft remained Green Bay's starting tight end, and he played 54 snaps to Musgrave's nine. Kraft produced steadily during Musgrave's absence and caught a crucial pass late in Sunday's contest, so although Musgrave opened the season as the starter at his position, it seems likely Kraft will hold onto the job for the upcoming playoff matchup with the Cowboys.