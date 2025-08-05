Kraft (groin) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Kraft missed practice Saturday due to a groin injury, but he now appears to be back on the field without limitations. The 2023 third-round pick impressed in terms of YAC in 2024 while mostly garnering receptions close to the line of scrimmage, but heading into Year 3 there's been some buzz that Kraft could get more involved downfield, a development that would increase his odds of truly breaking out for fantasy purposes. Still, in Green Bay's crowded receiving corps, it could be a struggle for Kraft to command consistent targets on a weekly basis, even if he does take another step forward.