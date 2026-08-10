Packers' Tucker Kraft: Runs routes in full pads

Kraft (knee) ran routes on air in full pads while catching passes from QB Jordan Love at Monday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Most notably for Kraft, he wasn't wearing the sleeve he'd been wearing on his right knee from the first nearly two weeks of training camp. He suffered an ACL tear in that knee Week 9 of last season, and while he sat out Friday's Family Night practice, he was back on the field as of Monday and continues to increase his reps as a Week 1 matchup at Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 13 draws closer. It doesn't appear likely Kraft will play during the preseason, and the question remains whether or not he and the Packers will agree to a contract extension.