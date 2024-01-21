Kraft recorded three receptions on six targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

It was a perplexing stat line for Kraft, as he tied for the team lead with six targets and also caught a pivotal two-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. However, he managed an abysmal 1.5 yards per target and his longest gain of the day went for only seven yards. Kraft emerged as a key piece of the Packers' offense in the second half of the season with Luke Musgrave sidelined by a kidney injury, and he recorded multiple receptions in each of his last 10 contests. He and Musgrave will likely continue to split targets in 2024 and beyond, as both tight ends will be entering their second season in the NFL.