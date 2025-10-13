Kraft recorded two catches on two targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Kraft had a quiet day, with Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden dominating looks among the Green Bay pass catchers. He salvaged the low-volume performance with a pair of big plays, the most important of which was a 19-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Kraft now has three touchdowns on the season, while also recording at least three catches in three of his five games.