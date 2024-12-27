Kraft (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Kraft followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, while fellow tight end Luke Musgrave was listed as limited on all three Week 17 practice reports. Both players have been cleared for Sunday's game, which should result in Kraft taking on a majority share of the Packers' TE reps. Over the last five games, Kraft has combined for a 16-242-2 line on 20 targets.
