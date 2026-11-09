Kraft brought in one of three targets for one yard and rushed twice for eight yards in the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The athletic tight end didn't get in on any of the fun on a day when Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Kraft's stat line set (receptions, receiving yards) or tied (targets) season lows, while his work on the ground included a pair of season-high figures. Nevertheless, it was an utterly forgettable showing for Kraft, who'll look to atone in a Week 10 home divisional clash against the Vikings next Sunday.