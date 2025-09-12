Kraft secured six of seven targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Kraft led Packers pass catchers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while authoring his first career 100-yard game, and Jayden Reed's first-quarter exit with a shoulder injury undoubtedly created some extra opportunity. The third-year tight end also had a game-high 57-yard reception on the third play of Green Bay's second drive of the night, and he struck for his second touchdown in as many games via an eight-yard scoring grab with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest. Kraft displayed plenty of field-stretching ability during a breakout 2024 season as well, so he'll remain a highly appealing play in all formats in a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21.