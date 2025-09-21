Kraft (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Cleveland, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After tweaking his left knee at Thursday's practice, Kraft was held out of drills entirely Friday before the Packers listed him as questionable for Week 3 action. Initial reports indicated that it wasn't a long-term concern, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday that Kraft was expected to suit up Sunday. Now that Kraft's status is confirmed, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to handle his typical workload, but he'll be aiming to record his third touchdown in as many games to begin the season.