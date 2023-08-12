Kraft (knee) was targeted three times and caught one passes for four yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

Kraft injured his knee in practice last week, but that did not prevent him from seeing action in Green Bay's first exhibition game. Kraft entered the game in the third spot on the depth chart on Green Bay's official website, but with fellow tight end Tyler Davis going down with a knee injury that could cost him significant time, Kraft is set to move up to the second spot behind fellow rookie Luke Musgrave.