Kraft was targeted twice and caught two passes for five yards in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Lions.

Kraft went catchless over the first three games of his rookie season, but he recorded the first two receptions of his career in Week 4. He could see more opportunities in Week 5 if Luke Musgrave (head) is unable to go, but with the Packers going from a Thursday game to a Monday contest Musgrave will have more time to recover than usual.