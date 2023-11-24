Kraft was targeted twice and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 29-22 victory over the Lions.

Kraft nearly picked up his first touchdown as a pro in Green Bay's Week 11 victory over the Chargers, but there was no almost involved Thursday, as he navigated his way into the end zone before the first quarter came to a close. Kraft has filled a complementary role for most of his rookie season, but his snaps have steadily increased, and with fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) out in Week 12, Kraft started and was on the field for all but a couple plays. Musgrave will miss at least a three more weeks, so Kraft will presumably continue occupying a starting spot. The upcoming matchups aren't great, but Kraft will at least have opportunity on his side, and quarterback Jordan Love is heating up.