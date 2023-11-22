Kraft is set to take over as Green Bay's top tight end starting with Thursday's game against Detroit after Luke Musgrave (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kraft was selected 78th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, 36 picks after Musgrave. While Musgrave has played a much larger role up to this point in their respective rookie seasons, Kraft's usage in Green Bay's inexperienced tight end room has been growing, as Kraft has played at least 28 snaps in each of the last three games and had a career-high 32 receiving yards in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers. With Musgrave out, the team's options behind Kraft are Josiah Deguara (hip) and Ben Sims.