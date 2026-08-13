Packers' Tucker Kraft: Trending toward active status Week 1

Kraft (knee) appears on track to be available for the Packers' Week 1 matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kraft spent the first two days of training camp on the active/PUP list, but he's been active on the field for most practices since then, including Monday's session when he was seen running routes on air while catching passes from QB Jordan Love without a sleeve on his right knee. Said knee endured a torn ACL in Week 9 of last season, but considering Kraft's slow build-up to date in camp, Rapoport's report lines up with an appearance for the tight end in the regular-season opener. Another question surrounding Kraft is whether or not he and the Packers are able to agree to terms on a contract extension.