Packers' Tucker Kraft: Week 1 remains in play

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday it's "very much a possibility" that Kraft (ACL), who began training camp on the active/PUP list, will be ready to play Week 1, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Gutekunst said he expects Kraft to come off the PUP list "sooner than later" during camp, and that Green Bay considers it in the team's best interest to ink the standout tight end to an extension before the start of the regular season, per Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Still, Gutekunst affirmed that Green Bay will be "cautious" with Kraft until roughly the nine-month mark, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com, with the tight end currently roughly 8.5 months into his recovery.