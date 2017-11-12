Montgomery won't return to Sunday's contest at Chicago due to a rib injury.

When the Packers and Bears met Week 4, Montgomery left after five offensive snaps and was eventually diagnosed with broken ribs. After missing one game, he earned just 51 offensive snaps across the next three games as Aaron Jones became the lead back. In the first quarter Sunday, Jones was knocked out with a knee injury, allowing Montgomery to scamper 37 yards for a touchdown while accruing 68 yards from scrimmage. That said, Montgomery was hunched over on the sideline just before half and ruled out in the early minutes of the third quarter. With Montgomery and Jones unavailable, Jamaal Williams and fullback Aaron Ripkowski are the only running backs active, though Randall Cobb is on hand to handle backfield reps in a pinch.