Packers' Ty Montgomery: Back in action Sunday
Montgomery (ribs) is active for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Montgomery appeased concerns about another absence with full practices during Week 6 prep, but the Packers predictably listed him as questionable as he continues to recover from multiple broken ribs. With his status for Sunday clear, his workload is the only question that remains. Montgomery will be wearing protection about his midsection, like Jordy Nelson in last season's NFC championship game, so his snap count may depend on his ability to stave off pain. Due to this concern, Montgomery will likely split carries with rookie Aaron Jones, even if the former gets the start at running back.
