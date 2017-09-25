Packers' Ty Montgomery: Bottled up by Bengals
Montgomery rushed 12 times for 35 yards and caught eight of 12 targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Bengals.
Montgomery is seeing more playing time than any other running back in the league right now, as Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus points out how his 205 offensive snaps are 32 more than any other runner this season. However, he's averaging just 3.02 yards per carry, so the efficiency isn't quite there yet. Fortunately, there's optimism he'll turn things around this Thursday against the Bears -- the team Montgomery broke out against in Week 15 of last year to the tune of 16 carries for 162 rushing yards and two scores.
