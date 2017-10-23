Montgomery logged seven of a possible 55 offensive snaps (13 percent) in the Packers' 26-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday, while starting running back Aaron Jones was on the field for 44 plays (80 percent).

When Montgomery returned to action in the Packers' eventual Week 6 loss to the Vikings following a one-game absence due to fractured ribs, it was widely expected that he'd split duties at running back with Aaron Jones, who had earned a larger role in the offense after amassing 125 yards on the ground while Montgomery sat out the Week 5 win over the Cowboys. While the distribution of touches only slightly favored Jones in the game against the Vikings, it was more evident in Sunday's loss that Montgomery has clearly dropped to second on the depth chart. With Jones using his hefty snap count to turn in another productive outing (17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for seven yards) Sunday, Montgomery wasn't able to earn many opportunities, and failed to capitalize on those he did receive, finishing with 15 total yards on five touches. Considering that Montgomery isn't a natural running back to begin with after converting to the position from receiver in 2016, it's likely that Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will look to keep deploying the Stanford product as more of a change-of-pace or gadget-play option rather than as a bellcow out of the backfield, a role Jones is better suited to fill. With that in mind, it may not be worthwhile to roster Montgomery in most formats as anything more than a handcuff to Jones.