Packers' Ty Montgomery: Confirms broken ribs
Montgomery confirmed Tuesday that he sustained multiple broken ribs during last Thursday's 35-14 win against the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Montgomery was nicked up on his very first carry but churned out four additional rushes before departing Thursday's contest. In the meantime, head coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't reveal the nature of Montgomery's injury, only to relay the running back is prepping for a Week 5 showdown with the Cowboys. A decision on Montgomery's status will be made by the weekend, but in the meantime he'll be looking into a variety of ways to protect his midsection, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Expect one of Montgomery's experiments to be similar to the Kevlar vest worn by Jordy Nelson in last season's NFC championship game to protect rib fractures of his own.
