Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Montgomery (ribs) has a shot to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Montgomery was unable to return to Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bears after aggravating his long-standing rib injury in the second quarter. With Aaron Jones already removed from the game due to a knee injury, Jamaal Williams stepped in as the lead back and took 20 carries for 67 yards. Montgomery may feel some pressure to avoid another absence, given that Jones is expected to miss multiple games. Williams doesn't offer much in the way of pass-catching ability or explosiveness, and fourth-stringer Devante Mays has yet to record a touch in the NFL. The Packers might just use fullback Aaron Ripkowski on passing downs if Montgomery can't make it back for Sunday's game against Baltimore. There is some potential for Montgomery to return to his early season workload if the rib aggravation clears up quickly.