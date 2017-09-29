Packers' Ty Montgomery: Could play Week 5
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he doesn't have a timeline for Montgomery (ribs) but believes the running back is preparing to play Week 5 in Dallas, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
While the lengthy layoff between games could help, Montgomery will still have a tough time avoiding an absence if his injury is confirmed to be broken ribs. McCarthy didn't directly provide confirmation, but he did at least suggest that Montgomery's injury is similar to the one Jordy Nelson suffered in January. Nelson was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and returned for the NFC championship game after missing just one week. Of course, it's only reasonable to expect a longer timeline when you're asking a player to handle double-digit touches in the middle part of the field. Montgomery should at least be able to avoid an extended absence, as should top backup Jamaal Williams (knee). The Packers may still need to rely on Aaron Jones and Devante Mays for a week or two.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Will not return to Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Questionable to return with chest injury•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Full participant in Tuesday's session•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as limited with wrist injury•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Bottled up by Bengals•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Tallies 110 total yards, two scores on SNF•
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...