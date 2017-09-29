Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he doesn't have a timeline for Montgomery (ribs) but believes the running back is preparing to play Week 5 in Dallas, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

While the lengthy layoff between games could help, Montgomery will still have a tough time avoiding an absence if his injury is confirmed to be broken ribs. McCarthy didn't directly provide confirmation, but he did at least suggest that Montgomery's injury is similar to the one Jordy Nelson suffered in January. Nelson was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and returned for the NFC championship game after missing just one week. Of course, it's only reasonable to expect a longer timeline when you're asking a player to handle double-digit touches in the middle part of the field. Montgomery should at least be able to avoid an extended absence, as should top backup Jamaal Williams (knee). The Packers may still need to rely on Aaron Jones and Devante Mays for a week or two.