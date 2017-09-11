Montgomery had 19 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught each of his four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.

Montgomery operated as a three-down workhorse while top backup Jamaal Williams took just two carries for nine yards and didn't draw any targets. The converted wideout managed a long gain of only eight yards, but he made up for it by scoring a six-yard touchdown and turning in his usual strong work as a pass catcher. While he could eventually cede some of his workload if he doesn't improve the rushing efficiency, Montgomery should find a bit more room to run next Sunday in Atlanta. His Week 1 usage was highly encouraging, particularly considering he missed a few snaps while attending to a minor injury.