Montgomery (leg) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, barring any setbacks in practice Thursday.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday he anticipates Montgomery will take the field Saturday after missing the team's second preseason tilt due to a minor leg injury. Green Bay's offense would be at full strength if Montgomery returns to the lineup, but the coaching staff may elect to limit their No. 1 running back's snap count until he's 100 percent with Week 1 of the regular season approaching. Jamaal Williams would be in line for additional reps with the first team if Montgomery is ultimately kept to the sideline, with Aaron Jones and Devante Mays providing depth as well.