Packers' Ty Montgomery: Expected to play Sunday
Montgomery (ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings and not expected to be limited, according to a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After breaking ribs in Week 4, Montgomery was inactive last week against Dallas but was a full participant all week leading up to this weekend's game against Minnesota. Rob Demovsky, ESPN NFL Nation's Packers reporter followed up with Green Bay running back coach Ben Sirmans thinking Montgomery can be effective Sunday based on what he's seen in practice this week.
