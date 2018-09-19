Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Montgomery and Jamaal Williams "will be in the first slot" among the team's running-back group this week, despite Aaron Jones (suspension) being reinstated to the roster, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After averaging 5.5 yards per clip on 81 carries as a rookie in 2017, Jones proved to be the Packers' most dynamic threat out of the backfield and was expected to challenge for the top spot on the depth chart after serving a two-game suspension to begin the season. While Jones could still ascend to the No. 1 gig in time, it appears that for at least the Week 3 matchup with the Redskins, Williams and Montgomery will rank as the team's preferred backs. Williams has operated as the Packers' clear lead runner with 31 carries to Montgomery's seven this season, but the latter has seen equal involvement as a pass catcher while logging 20-plus offensive snaps in both of the team's games. It doesn't appear that Montgomery's role will decline much immediately with Jones in the fold, but it will still be difficult for Montgomery to make much of a fantasy impact while Williams outpaces him for touches by a fair margin.