Packers' Ty Montgomery: Fails to practice Thursday
Montgomery (ribs) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Montgomery wasn't even in attendance for practice -- at least not the portion available to the media -- making it unlikely that he'll be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Buccaneers arrives. The absences of Montgomery and Aaron Jones (knee) the last two weeks have allowed Jamaal Williams to act as the Packers' lead runner during that time, but Jones could offer some relief in Week 13. He was limited in practice for the second straight day Thursday.
