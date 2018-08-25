Coach Mike McCarthy said after Friday's preseason game against the Raiders that Montgomery's foot injury is "nothing of a serious nature," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Jamaal Williams (ankle) already sidelined for the contest and Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games, the Packers had another injury scare when Montgomery exited. Fortunately, both Montgomery and Williams are battling minor issues and it doesn't appear either back's Week 1 status should be in doubt at this point. Assuming he's ready, Montgomery should serve as a quality pass-catching option out of the backfield for the Packers in 2018.