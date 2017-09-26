Packers' Ty Montgomery: Full participant in Tuesday's session
Montgomery (wrist) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Montgomery didn't miss any time in Sunday's win over the Bengals due to injury, so it was somewhat surprising to see him pop up on the Packers' injury report Monday with a wrist issue that limited his activity in the team's first practice of the week. The running back's full involvement in Tuesday's session, however, implies that his wrist injury likely won't prevent him from taking the field Thursday against the Bears. Montgomery had the best performance of his career versus Chicago on Dec. 18 of last season, rushing for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, but he could face more resistance this time around. Through their first three games of 2017, the Bears have done a good job of stymieing opposing rushers, who are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as limited with wrist injury•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Bottled up by Bengals•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Tallies 110 total yards, two scores on SNF•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Dominates backfield work•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Breaks off 25-yard run•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...