Montgomery (wrist) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Montgomery didn't miss any time in Sunday's win over the Bengals due to injury, so it was somewhat surprising to see him pop up on the Packers' injury report Monday with a wrist issue that limited his activity in the team's first practice of the week. The running back's full involvement in Tuesday's session, however, implies that his wrist injury likely won't prevent him from taking the field Thursday against the Bears. Montgomery had the best performance of his career versus Chicago on Dec. 18 of last season, rushing for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, but he could face more resistance this time around. Through their first three games of 2017, the Bears have done a good job of stymieing opposing rushers, who are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.