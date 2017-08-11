Montgomery lost a fumble while failing to gain a yard from his three carries, but he did catch his lone target for eight yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles.

Montgomery's brief night was one to forget, as a fumble on Green Bay's second drive gifted the Eagles with fabulous field position. The tailback was also stifled on his few carries, but his catch at least provided some yardage. As Montgomery prepares for his first full season at running back, he'll hope for an improved showing in the Packers next preseason tilt.