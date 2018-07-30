Packers' Ty Montgomery: Getting no-huddle reps
Montgomery is getting most of the work with the starting offense in two-minute and no-huddle situations early in training camp, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
The converted wide receiver faces questions regarding his durability and running instincts/vision, but there's never been any doubt about his athleticism or his ability to contribute in the passing game. With Aaron Jones facing a two-game suspension and currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jamaal Williams unsurprisingly is taking most of the first-team reps in normal down-and-distance situations. Passing downs represent Montgomery's obvious path to a major role, but he could also be a significant part of the rushing attack, particularly while Jones is unavailable.
