Montgomery (ribs) should double his 77 rushing attempts from last season, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.

Clay did go on to say he wouldn't expect too much more than that, though, as fourth-round rookie Jamaal Williams should rotate in as a change-of-pace back in the mold of ex-Packer James Starks. Furthermore, Clay admitted fifth-round rookie Aaron Jones could threaten for work on third downs due to his impressive receiving acumen. While this looks to have the potential to turn into a dreaded committee situation, head coach Mike McCarthy has already gone out of his way to state that Montgomery remains the No. 1 runner in Green Bay. In turn, Montgomery should push for 200 total touches in his first full season as the starter after catching 34 passes during his 11 starts last year. Thankfully, as per USA Today's Ryan Wood, the Stanford product has recovered from the rib injury he suffered in the NFC championship game, so he should be entering training camp at or near 100 percent.