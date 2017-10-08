Packers' Ty Montgomery: Inactive in Week 5
Montgomery (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday at Dallas.
Montgomery was going to have a difficult time returning 10 days after breaking multiple ribs against the Bears in Week 4. That said, he seemed on pace to flip the script with a limited session Wednesday, only to be listed doubtful for Sunday's game by week's end. There's an expectation Aaron Jones will start in Montgomery's place, but fellow rookie running back Jamaal Williams (knee) is also available, making a committee approach very possible.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Unlikely to play against Dallas•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as limited participant Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Set for another practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Confirms broken ribs•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: May not miss time•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week