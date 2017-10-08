Montgomery (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday at Dallas.

Montgomery was going to have a difficult time returning 10 days after breaking multiple ribs against the Bears in Week 4. That said, he seemed on pace to flip the script with a limited session Wednesday, only to be listed doubtful for Sunday's game by week's end. There's an expectation Aaron Jones will start in Montgomery's place, but fellow rookie running back Jamaal Williams (knee) is also available, making a committee approach very possible.