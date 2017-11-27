Montgomery (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday in Pittsburgh, Jason Wahler of the Packers' official site reports.

Evidently, Montgomery didn't do enough during Saturday's session to overcome his lack of practice reps during the week. The Packers also won't have the services of Aaron Jones (knee), and fellow rookie Devante Mays is coming off an ankle injury, which leaves Jamaal Williams almost unimpeded access to touches against the Steelers' eighth-ranked run defense.