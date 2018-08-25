Packers' Ty Montgomery: Injures foot Friday
Montgomery left Friday's preseason game against the Raiders with a foot injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Montgomery went straight to the locker room with a trainer. He was working as a running back and return man during the exhibition contest. His spot with the team is secure after rushing 71 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 173 yards and one score in 2017. The injury is worrisome, however, since starter Jamaal Williams is already nursing an ankle injury.
