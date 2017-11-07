Packers' Ty Montgomery: Leads team in rushing
Montgomery rushed five times for 33 yards in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions. He also caught his lone target for 18 yards.
Montgomery not only saw the same amount of carries as Aaron Jones, but he also totaled 40 more offensive yards than the rookie. After sliding behind Jones on Green Bay's depth chart, Montgomery's performance Monday, although rather mild, will make the team's share of backfield touches interesting to monitor in Week 10 against the Bears. As long as Brett Hundley is at the helm, it wouldn't be surprising if both Montgomery and Jones are mixed in to help keep the Packers' ground game fresh.
