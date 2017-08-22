Montgomery (leg) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Montgomery dabbled in team drills Tuesday but ultimately was eased into action, per running backs coach Ben Sirmans, who said the RB looked "great" and is ready to "rock and roll." The approach is a prudent one due to the lower-body injury that held Montgomery out of practice for a week and forced a DNP in preseason Week 2. It's unclear if he's on course to play Saturday in Denver, but an appearance would effectively return the Packers offense to full strength.